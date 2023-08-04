Railway construction site between Wuppertal and Düsseldorf ends – Rhineland – news

Since the beginning of the summer holidays, rail travelers have had to put up with longer travel times. The trains are scheduled to run again from Friday evening at 9 p.m. The S- and Regio Bahns are ready to go, the staff is booked, according to the Bahn.

In the past few weeks, around four kilometers of new rails, overhead lines and switches have been laid. So that in future the S-Bahn trains to Wuppertal and Mettmann will no longer block each other if one of the trains is late.

Actually, the work should have been finished last year, but pipes contaminated with asbestos were discovered, which had to be disposed of at great expense. The conversion in Düsseldorf-Gerresheim will cost around 25 million euros.

