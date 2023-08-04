Home » Railway construction site between Wuppertal and Düsseldorf ends – Rhineland – news
News

Railway construction site between Wuppertal and Düsseldorf ends – Rhineland – news

by admin
Railway construction site between Wuppertal and Düsseldorf ends – Rhineland – news

Since the beginning of the summer holidays, rail travelers have had to put up with longer travel times. The trains are scheduled to run again from Friday evening at 9 p.m. The S- and Regio Bahns are ready to go, the staff is booked, according to the Bahn.

In the past few weeks, around four kilometers of new rails, overhead lines and switches have been laid. So that in future the S-Bahn trains to Wuppertal and Mettmann will no longer block each other if one of the trains is late.

Actually, the work should have been finished last year, but pipes contaminated with asbestos were discovered, which had to be disposed of at great expense. The conversion in Düsseldorf-Gerresheim will cost around 25 million euros.

See also  Eduard Heger announced his departure from OĽaNO. On Facebook and at night

You may also like

Cross-border operation from MIT! PKK’s critical figure was...

Trump Faces Four Felony Charges for Undoing Election...

The end of human contact?

Green laser shines over the region again

The failure of the various national selections, the...

Harmful educational reform project

Social Work Committee of Beijing Municipal Party Committee...

Range of online notarial procedures expanded

UK retailer Wilko at risk of collapse

Defined dates for seed sale and planting of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy