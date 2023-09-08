Home » Exploring the Industrial Internet: Empowering High-Quality Development in the Digital Economy Era
News

Exploring the Industrial Internet: Empowering High-Quality Development in the Digital Economy Era

by admin

Experts from various industries gathered at the 2023 China International Digital Economy Expo to discuss the Industrial Internet and its impact on various sectors. The theme of the expo was “Industrial Internet Empowers Thousands of Industries, Digital Economy Leads High-Quality Development”. The Industrial Internet, which is the result of the integration of new generation information technology and the manufacturing industry, has been widely applied in key industries of the national economy. The experts highlighted the rich connotations and extensions of the Industrial Internet and its potential to improve overall competitiveness and promote the transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing industry in China.

The Industrial Internet connects people, machines, objects, and systems to build a comprehensive manufacturing and service system that covers the entire industry chain and value chain. This allows for industrial digitalization, networking, and intelligent development. The integrated application of the Industrial Internet has expanded to include emerging industrial AI technologies such as industrial big data intelligence, industrial edge intelligence, industrial cloud-edge collaborative intelligence, and industrial digital twin intelligence. These technologies have been integrated into various application scenarios such as personalized customization, intelligent production, network collaboration, and predictive operation and maintenance.

The Industrial Internet is driving the accelerated transformation of traditional industries by advancing manufacturing technology and digital technology simultaneously. It is in the critical period of technology integration and upgrading. In the future, it is expected to create a more open, platform-based, intelligent, and wireless new supply system. However, different industries have different levels of digitalization, and there is a need for cross-integration to achieve comprehensive digitalization. Experts emphasized the importance of industrial digital transformation and suggested that enterprises proceed step by step, starting from their current situation. The government should also support the transformation capabilities of enterprises to reduce costs and promote the overall competitiveness of Chinese industries in the digital transformation.

See also  Company - Energy consultants fear further delays in the heating law

Looking to the future, the Industrial Internet holds infinite possibilities, opportunities, and challenges. Experts mentioned the development of 6G technology, which aims to achieve intelligence and the digital twins of all things. They also highlighted the importance of improving computing power to integrate and connect existing information networks, reducing waste of resources and improving efficiency. Strengthening digital core technology research, focusing on information infrastructure, promoting industrial ecological construction, and establishing industrial alliances were also suggested.

The discussions and exchanges at the expo conveyed the message of collaboration and innovation in the industrial Internet. The experts called for continuous innovation in the industrial Internet, creating an “integrated” future, and achieving a win-win “digital intelligence” in the new era.

You may also like

High-quality production test machine to improve the study...

Extortionist gang members are captured by undercover agents...

Tragic Traffic Accident Claims Lives of Young Nicaraguans...

Government news

Heavy Rainfall and ‘Autumn Taste’ Return to Nanning...

Kiss scandal at World Cup

Christian Guevara condemns that previous administrations established alliances...

Scientists Analyze DNA of Mysterious “Golden Egg” Found...

Cuba: 17 people arrested for illegal recruitment for...

China’s Central Cyberspace Administration Holds Summary Meeting on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy