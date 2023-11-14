Exploring the Progress and Beauty of Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture: The Shangri-La of the World

Shangri-La of the World: Media Team Conducts Theme Interview in Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture

From November 14th to 18th, 15 media organizations formed an interview team to delve into Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture and carry out a “Shangri-La of the World” theme interview activity. The goal of the activity is to three-dimensionally display the new progress, new results, and new experiences achieved in the economic and social development, ethnic unity, and ecological civilization of the prefecture.

Diqing, which means “auspicious place” in Tibetan, is the only Tibetan autonomous prefecture in Yunnan Province. It is known for its exotic landscapes such as alpine canyons, snow-capped glaciers, plateau wetlands, forest meadows, and freshwater lakes. Diqing is often referred to as the “Earth Species Gene Bank”, “The Kingdom of Animals and Plants” and “Natural Alpine Biological Park”.

The “Shangri-La of the World” themed interview event will cover various aspects of Diqing’s development including the construction of the Lixiang section of the Yunnan-Tibet Railway, the ecological protection effectiveness of Pudacuo National Park, the Nixi black pottery craftsmanship, the tourism development of Tacheng Town in Weixi County, and the community of Shangri-La City.

The event was guided by the Internet Communication Bureau of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission and jointly organized by the Cyberspace Affairs Offices of the Yunnan, Tibet, Sichuan, Qinghai, and Gansu Provincial Party Committees. It has drawn the participation of central news websites and media from Tibet, Sichuan, Yunnan, Qinghai, Gansu, and other provinces and regions.

The interview team aims to vividly tell the story of “Shangri-La of the World” using multi-lingual and integrated media reporting. The event is expected to showcase the achievements of Diqing Prefecture in maintaining national unity and progress, overall social stability, and accelerated economic development.

The interview team will provide in-depth coverage of the various aspects of Diqing’s development and the results achieved in the economic and social development, ethnic unity, and ecological civilization of the prefecture. The goal is to showcase the historic achievements and progress made by Diqing Prefecture since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The “Shangri-La of the World” themed interview activity is expected to shed light on the unique and diverse development of Diqing and provide insight into the efforts made to maintain ecological protection and overall stability in the region.

Share this: Facebook

X

