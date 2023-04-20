Home » Explosion in apartment in Iglesias, wounds increase to two – Sardinia
Explosion in apartment in Iglesias, wounds increase to two – Sardinia

Explosion in apartment in Iglesias, wounds increase to two – Sardinia

Explosion from gas leak, some intoxicated people medicated on the spot

Two elderly women injured, one of which seriously, and some intoxicated. This is the balance sheet of the gas leak and explosion that took place this afternoon in an apartment on the second floor of a building of six in via Cremona in Iglesias. The most serious woman, fully invested by the explosion, suffered severe burns and was transported to Sassari to the major burns center of the Santissima Annunziata. Instead, the second elderly woman involved, now hospitalized at the Sirai hospital in Carbonia, suffered a fractured femur, while some people who breathed in the smoke were treated on the spot. The fire brigade and the carabinieri worked in via Cremona. The two injured were transported to the hospital with the Areus helicopter rescue and ambulances.

