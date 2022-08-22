Home News Extremist messages on the social networks of FdI candidates, the Pd on the attack: “Here are the real fascist posts”
Extremist messages on the social networks of FdI candidates, the Pd on the attack: “Here are the real fascist posts”

After the offensive of the center-right on the lists of the Democratic Party, the dem go to counterattack: from the social profiles of some candidates of the Brothers of Italy, elements emerge that trigger a controversy. “I thought I would have had to deal with the post-fascists. I realize, however, unfortunately that in this election campaign on social media there are many post-fascists”, comments the deputy of the Democratic Party, Filippo Sensi.

In particular, under the lens of the center left, the account of the leader of the young people of FdI Fabio Roscani, leaders in Abruzzo, has ended, where a photo of him appears behind the portrait of Italo Balbo, aviator from Ferrara, protagonist of squad actions, one of the quadrumviri of the march on Rome and then Minister of the Air Force of the Mussolini government, from 1929 to 1933.

Other images that may cause some embarrassment to Giorgia Meloni’s party are those posted by Antonio Tavani, also a candidate in Abruzzo, who is portrayed next to Mussolini’s face. Tavani himself had been the subject of a macabre attack during the campaign for the Abruzzo regionals in 2019: an overturned poster, a photomontage by a member of the M5S that recalled the exhibition of the corpse of the Duce in piazzale Loreto.

Controversy also over the harshly anti-abortion tones of the Brescia coordinator of FdI, Paolo Inselvini, “Pro-life” activist, who celebrates the sentence of the American Supreme Court last June, “Our battle continues, today more than ever! Nothing is lost. ! The terrible clouds of this modern world will not be able to annihilate the Light of Truth. ” In conclusion: “Now it’s up to Italy”.

