How to keep yourself fit after the age of 70? Some useful tips could come from Clarence House and in particular by the tenacious and today much loved by the English people, Camilla Parker Bowles.

The future queen consort, who has reached the finish line of the 75 yearswhich took place last July 15, is shown in fact always in great shape so much so that it is now considered a real icon for over. His secret? If in all likelihood the Duchess of Cornwall can count on the best nutritionists and personal trainers in the world, she also seems to be doing a lot. his lifestyle is allegedly based on healthy habits which can also be taken as an example by commoner over 70.

According to Nataly Komova, nutrition and fitness expert recently interviewed by Express.co.uk about Camilla’s probable lifestyle, the Duchess of Cornwall would always be able to keep herself so slim especially thanks to a balanced diet. The wife of Prince Charles, in fact, it would seem to focus on simple and genuine dishes but at the same time substantial such as roast chicken, baked salmon or meat.

Not only that, Camilla’s balanced diet would also include many fresh products such as fruits and vegetables. A habit evidenced by the fact that, when her children Laura and Tom were small, Camilla had a vegetable garden and that, even today, the Duchess is famous for being a lover of gardening and cultivation, a passion she shares with her husband Carlo .

Not surprisingly, in all probability, Camilla Shand, this is her name at birth, prefers for her diet especially organic food. The Prince of Wales is in fact known for being an organic farmer, as well as a true pioneer dell’organic in the United Kingdom, so much so that he founded aorganic farmthe Duchy Home Farminside the residence of Highgrove House.

But diet isn’t everything. In fact, Camilla would also add a good dose of Physical trainingessential to keep fit and elastic even after 70 years.