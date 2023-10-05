Home » Eye-catching and colorful sunset in Santa Marta this Thursday
Eye-catching and colorful sunset in Santa Marta this Thursday

by admin
After 6:00 p.m. this afternoon Thursday October 5and spectacular landscape surprised citizens Santa Marta.

In images taken from the Bay was registered on colorful sunset with which the night was welcomed.
The imposing Morrothe orange tones, the reflection on the calm sea and the cloud cover formed a magical panorama to say goodbye to Thursday.

