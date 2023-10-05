Home » Conference: Stankovic, proud to have resisted Florence – Calcio
“The feeling after this match is that of pride: in Florence it is difficult to get a result.


Fiorentina is among the teams that plays the best football. We were tidy, we could have done something more in the second half. We didn’t come here to lock ourselves in the penalty area. We tried but I think it was a very good match. Not losing in Florence is a point earned. I’m very happy with the boys’ performance.” Thus Ferencvaros coach Dejan Stankovic, interviewed by Sky Sport, on his draw against the Viola, who at a certain point in the match were 0-2 down.


“I’m sure that Fiorentina is very well equipped to play in three competitions – says Stankovic -. We have some problems, but I’m very happy with Besic’s return. We’ve made some mistakes but in this field there’s a lot of pressure. But I’m proud of the team. We couldn’t last ninety minutes at that pace.”

