F1: Miami; Vasseur, a race that leaves us with strange sensations – F1

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 08 – “A race that left us with strange sensations because the car’s feedback from qualifying to Sunday was very different and we don’t know the reasons. It wasn’t so much a problem of compound degradation as running speed constancy”. Ferrari’s Team Principal, Frederic Vasseur, told Sky Sport, commenting on the performance of the Reds in Miami.



As for the drivers, the French engineer highlighted the differences between the two Ferrari drivers: “Leclerc struggled in the first part, while Sainz in the last. The same argument already made applies, on the problem linked to consistency”. And now what can change in Imola? “We’ll bring some updates, but this isn’t today’s criticality, since there’s a big difference between the time-attack and Sunday. We’re not thinking about Red Bull, but we’re focused on ourselves. Sure, their speed in race is impressive”. (HANDLE).

