Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of the UTPL contributes to sustainable development – ​​breaking latest news

Through the careers of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture, the Private Technical University of Loja makes visible its contribution to sustainable development.

about the race

Ramiro Alberto Correa Jaramillo, dean of the UTPL Faculty of Engineering and Architecture, mentioned that the university has a strategic line within the institutional framework, which is support for the development of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Framed in this perspective, said faculty intends, in its academic offer, both undergraduate and postgraduate, to include everything that means the contribution to sustainable development.

In this sense, the dean explained that they have master’s degrees on construction techniques for sustainable buildings, where the objective is “the development of materials that are aligned with the issue of emissions net zero”, so that, in the field of applied research, they can obtain new techniques under this concept.

Similarly, the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture of the UTPL has master’s degrees with a mention in Social Interest Housing, Mountain Roads and a master’s degree in Computer Science, among others.

Pre professional practices

According to the modality of study (open or distance), each one of the careers has an emphasis on the itineraries and the linking projects and with that I was referring to the linking issue. The dean emphasizes that they try to relate them to real problems so that the student can also interact with teachers and other universities internationally.

Studies

Correa Jaramillo invites those who are interested in studying careers related to engineering and architecture, so that they can learn about the wide offer of the UTPL, both in distance and face-to-face modality.

Given

The investment varies according to the races; however, those interested in studying the careers of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture can access scholarships.

