FAES locates a dangerous gang member of the 18S – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

FAES locates a dangerous gang member of the 18S

FAES locates a dangerous gang member of the 18S

In Quezaltepeque, La Libertad, the Armed Forces located Luis Armando Aguilar Hernández, alias “Chele Luis”, who is a homeboy of a criminal structure, reported the Minister of Defense, René Francis Merino Monroy.

“For the peace of mind of the population, members of the Armed Forces located alias “Chele Luis”, homeboy of the P-18S, Hoover Locos Sureños court,” he added.

The headline explained that with this criminal less on the streets, citizens will continue to experience the true peace and freedom that President Nayib Bukele has brought them in his 4 years in office.

He also pointed out that the safety of Salvadorans is their commitment, which is why they continue to work 24/7 with the PNC.

The subject will be referred to the Police to face justice and spend many years behind bars.

