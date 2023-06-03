Gustavo Petro’s ex-wife’s claim to Laura Sarabia on Twitter

A very busy week took place in the cabinet of Gustavo Petrowhere he had to make a radical decision with Laura Sarabia and Armando Benedettiafter the scandal that occurred over Sarabia’s ex-nanny, about the use of the polygraph in the Casa de Nariño and the alleged illegal interceptions against her.

In his farewell, Sarabia spoke about what happened during his tenure as chief of staff of Gustavo Petroin addition to talking about his actions and defending every decision he made in office, contributing to Petro’s presidency and thanking the close circle of the Colombian president.

Despite this act, for the ex-wife of Gustavo Petro, Mary Luz Herrana specific detail was missing in everything he wrote Laura Sarabia, which he stated in the post he left on Twitter. “You needed to know more about the family, Andrés Gustavo Petro is missing there,” wrote Herrán, in the farewell trill of the former chief of staff of the Colombian president.

See the comment by Mary Luz Herrán to Laura Sarabia: