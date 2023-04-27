Failures in the Bancolombia app reported by users today

Users of the Bancolombia platform reported a failure in the application that allows them to carry out transactions, check balances and make virtual payments on the afternoon of this Wednesday, April 26. Likewise, those who visited the on-site points stated that they also experienced failures.

The entity referred to the fall of Bancolombia through its app on the Twitter social network, where it acknowledged that it is about “inconveniences in the services. Users can use ATMs or correspondents” according to the message, but those service points also experienced failures later.

Good afternoon ☀️! We hope you are super well 🤗.

We are working to fix issues with some of our services. You can pay with your cards and withdraw money at bank correspondents and ATMs.

Greetings Juan Diego M. — Bancolombia (@Bancolombia) April 26, 2023

The last bug report on this particular app was made in February of last year, but people are still complaining on social media, where they list the waiting times they’ve had to endure due to issues on the platform as well as mentioning the crash. this Wednesday.

People are not satisfied with the bank’s responses and question how an entity of this size can present a failure of this magnitude, despite the fact that the entity is in constant contact with network users through its advisors. Some also take the opportunity to criticize the physical points of care.

It may interest you: 14 cats were poisoned with pieces of bologna.

In response to Bancolombia’s apology on his official account, a Twitter user asked: “How is it possible that a bank does not have the capacity to have support systems so that they can serve their customers in an understanding and friendly manner, taking into account Do you realize that many, if not all, take time or permission to attend a bank?