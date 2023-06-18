Fair used car prices: Fast car purchase in Coesfeld News Coesfeld – News Coesfeld Economy Latest news on the internet

Transparency and fairness: This is what customers expect when it comes to sales negotiations. A reasonable purchase price is also a top priority. When it comes to your car, we at Autoankauf-live in Coesfeld are the best people to talk to. We not only come to you on time, but also with a lot of experience – and offer good prices for your old car. With us you can be sure: We negotiate objectively, point out possibilities and put seriousness at the top of our list of priorities.

We buy vehicles of almost all types

What are we buying? Of course, this includes vehicles with classic combustion engines. This also includes vehicles with defects, cars that have been involved in an accident and even cars that, for whatever reason, are no longer functional. Would you like to sell your car that you have financed but not yet paid off in full? We are also interested in that. We also buy: electric and hydrogen cars, special vehicles as well as hobbyist and tuning cars. So there is a wide range that we can talk to you about.

We also export cars abroad

Fair prices also apply to cars that are no longer road legal or can be scrapped. We buy, take care of the dismantling or export vehicles abroad. For example, if a car has small defects that make it impossible to register in Germany, this does not have to be the case elsewhere. In other countries, different rules may apply to the roadworthiness of a car, so that it can be exported and registered there with little repair work. In order to take care of all this, we also have a good network of partners available in Coesfeld: for repairs, for export.

Our all-round service saves you time

With our all-round service, you as a seller save a lot of time and possibly a lot of trouble. Of course, you also have the opportunity to take care of the sale of your old car with an advertisement on one of the well-known Internet platforms. But this is usually associated with a lot of effort and nerves. With us, the processing is quick and smooth: You contact us by e-mail or fill out our contact form on the website https://autoankauf-live.de/autoankauf-coesfeld/. We will then get in touch with you quickly and give you an approximate purchase price over the phone.

We’ll take your car with us immediately

Let’s get talking, we’ll meet promptly and punctually at your desired location to inspect and evaluate the car. If you would like to sell with us, we will conclude a contract, pay on site in cash or by bank transfer and take your car with us immediately. Filling out the form on our website is important for you and for us: We already have basic data about your vehicle and can make an initial cautious estimate of how much your car is worth. For you, it means an enormous time saving in the on-site appointment with us. If you remember to bring your ID, passport and car papers, all the better. Invoices from car repair shops for normal repairs or those after an accident are also important. Of course, we take care of the journey afterwards: If your car is still registered, we will take care of all the formalities at the road traffic office in Coesfeld and send you the papers. You can also rely on us in this regard.