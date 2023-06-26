Home » Fake e-mail in circulation on behalf of the BMF (BMF)
Fake e-mail in circulation on behalf of the BMF (BMF)

Online message – Monday 26/06/2023

phishing | Fake e-mail in circulation on behalf of the BMF (BMF)

A fraudulent e-mail is currently being distributed that pretends to come from the BMF. Recipients of the email are asked to verify their bank details in order to receive an income tax refund.

The BMF further explains:

Die Phishing-E-Mail
is sent from an e-mail address that does not originate from the BMF. You will not be addressed directly by name in the e-mail. There is a button you should click to verify an account.

If you have received such an email:

A notice:

The Federal Office for Information Security provides further information on the subject of “phishing” on its website
Homepage available..

Those: BMF online, report by 26.6.2023 (il)

