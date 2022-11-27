Home News Falcade, falls on the path with the dog. Rescued by helicopter
News

Falcade, falls on the path with the dog. Rescued by helicopter

by admin
Falcade, falls on the path with the dog. Rescued by helicopter

Walking with the dog on a path above Falcade when he fell on a steep and snowy section: a Paduan hiker was rescued by the Suem around 3.45 pm today, November 27th. The Pieve di Cadore Suem helicopter took off in the direction of path number 689, between Forcella di Col Becher and Baita Giovanni Paolo I, from where the hiker who was walking with his dog had slipped, tumbling along the snowy grassy shovel .

The alarm was raised by the man’s daughter, who was then contacted directly by the 118 Operations Center, which was then able to trace the coordinates of the place where he was. Identified by the crew, the 57-year-old from Campodarsego (PD) was reached by the helicopter rescue technician, lowered with a 60-meter winch. He was fine, albeit with some bruises. To facilitate his recovery and that of the dog, the rescuer helped him climb a hundred meters to the point where the helicopter had landed.

Once on board, the hiker was accompanied to the pitch and entrusted to the Val Biois Alpine Rescue team, ready to intervene in support of the operations.

On the afternoon of Saturday 26, the Alpine Rescue rescued three hikers stranded in the dark during their return from the Settsass ring tour, in the municipality of Livinallongo. The three, two girls aged 28 and 27 and a boy aged 27, from Padua and Vicenza, after having followed path 24 and taken path 23 to descend towards the Valparola Pass, miscalculated the times and arrived near the bivouac of Forcella Sief late and without headlamps to illuminate the rest of the route. A team, mounted the chains, approached with the off-road vehicle, completing the route in half an hour on foot. Having reached the hikers, the rescuers accompanied them to the vehicle and transported them downstream to their car.

See also  Flames in a residence, nine manage to get out: damage for tens of thousands of euros

You may also like

Grappa made in the cell, two drunk inmates...

A journey inside the Lima factory: here “the...

Pensions, for the Women’s Option the criterion of...

Conte on the landslide in Ischia: “In 2018...

Bullying in schools in Treviso. The psychiatrist: “Institutions...

Died Licia Pardini, survivor and witness of the...

Disappearances of young teenagers in Hunan are frequent....

Dossier Intel, for Italy there is a 11...

Maneuver: the exemption limit from the obligation to...

Wu Yifan was released from prison and returned...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy