Walking with the dog on a path above Falcade when he fell on a steep and snowy section: a Paduan hiker was rescued by the Suem around 3.45 pm today, November 27th. The Pieve di Cadore Suem helicopter took off in the direction of path number 689, between Forcella di Col Becher and Baita Giovanni Paolo I, from where the hiker who was walking with his dog had slipped, tumbling along the snowy grassy shovel .

The alarm was raised by the man’s daughter, who was then contacted directly by the 118 Operations Center, which was then able to trace the coordinates of the place where he was. Identified by the crew, the 57-year-old from Campodarsego (PD) was reached by the helicopter rescue technician, lowered with a 60-meter winch. He was fine, albeit with some bruises. To facilitate his recovery and that of the dog, the rescuer helped him climb a hundred meters to the point where the helicopter had landed.

Once on board, the hiker was accompanied to the pitch and entrusted to the Val Biois Alpine Rescue team, ready to intervene in support of the operations.

On the afternoon of Saturday 26, the Alpine Rescue rescued three hikers stranded in the dark during their return from the Settsass ring tour, in the municipality of Livinallongo. The three, two girls aged 28 and 27 and a boy aged 27, from Padua and Vicenza, after having followed path 24 and taken path 23 to descend towards the Valparola Pass, miscalculated the times and arrived near the bivouac of Forcella Sief late and without headlamps to illuminate the rest of the route. A team, mounted the chains, approached with the off-road vehicle, completing the route in half an hour on foot. Having reached the hikers, the rescuers accompanied them to the vehicle and transported them downstream to their car.