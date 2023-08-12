Home » Falcao spoke out against the defeat of the Colombian women’s team
News

Falcao spoke out against the defeat of the Colombian women’s team

by admin
Falcao spoke out against the defeat of the Colombian women’s team

Radamel Falcao had a great gesture with the Colombian team against the defeat they had today, August 12, against England in the quarterfinals.

Radamel did not miss the opportunity to show his great support and admiration for the Colombia Women’s team through his Twitter account. After the Colombian team secured a place in the quarterfinals of the world tournament thanks to Catalina Usme’s goal that eliminated the Jamaican team, the players have drawn attention and praise for their prowess as good players.

Radamel’s encouraging message has circulated throughout the country, “We couldn’t be more proud of you. I join the millions of Colombians who give thanks for all your effort and work. Thank you! And forward that this does not end here ».

It may interest you

Through this gesture, Radamel Falcao highlights the recognition that women’s soccer is gaining in Colombia and the entire world. And it is not only to celebrate when they achieve an achievement, but also when there is a defeat, because we must continue promoting women’s sports since it is gaining a lot of weight,

With these words, he shows his great support and admiration for the athletes, «writing his own story 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 congratulations 🎉. All Colombia with you.

See also  The most important news of April 12

You may also like

1st Army Aircraft Explorer Course

Wooden building caught fire in Fatih

How to recover the Bogotá river? Mayoral candidates...

Concert at dawn on August 15th on the...

School and University Championship 2023: Apotheosis this Friday...

Unconventional Path to Permanent Residence: Becoming an Informant...

Eliécer Lemos Moreno died – Chocó7días.com

Money, power and betrayal in the Billions finale...

the National Police at the top of the...

The World Cup dream ends for Colombia but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy