Falcao spoke out against the defeat of the Colombian women’s team

Radamel Falcao had a great gesture with the Colombian team against the defeat they had today, August 12, against England in the quarterfinals.

Radamel did not miss the opportunity to show his great support and admiration for the Colombia Women’s team through his Twitter account. After the Colombian team secured a place in the quarterfinals of the world tournament thanks to Catalina Usme’s goal that eliminated the Jamaican team, the players have drawn attention and praise for their prowess as good players.

Radamel’s encouraging message has circulated throughout the country, “We couldn’t be more proud of you. I join the millions of Colombians who give thanks for all your effort and work. Thank you! And forward that this does not end here ».

We cannot be more proud of you. I join the millions of Colombians who give thanks for all your effort and work. Thank you! And forward that this does not end here. https://t.co/X2qGFfDMAZ — Radamel Falcao (@FALCAO) August 12, 2023

Through this gesture, Radamel Falcao highlights the recognition that women’s soccer is gaining in Colombia and the entire world. And it is not only to celebrate when they achieve an achievement, but also when there is a defeat, because we must continue promoting women’s sports since it is gaining a lot of weight,

With these words, he shows his great support and admiration for the athletes, «writing his own story 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 congratulations 🎉. All Colombia with you.

