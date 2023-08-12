Storm warning from Bursa Governorship – Bursa News – Regional News

Bursa Governorship Strong and short-lived in Bursa storm He warned the citizens by declaring that it would be effective.

Eskisehir According to the latest evaluations made by the Regional Forecasting and Early Warning Center; 13.08.2023 on Sunday MarmaraSince the wind is expected to blow in the form of a strong and short-term storm (40-60 Km/Hour-Move 75 Km/Hour) from the north and northeast directions in the west of tree ve pole overturnOne should be careful and cautious against negativities such as roof flying and transportation disruptions.

Validity period: 13.08.2023 – 09:00 13.08.2023 – 23:00

It is announced to the public with respect.

