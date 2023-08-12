Home » Storm warning from Bursa Governorship – Bursa News – Regional News
News

Storm warning from Bursa Governorship – Bursa News – Regional News

by admin
Storm warning from Bursa Governorship – Bursa News – Regional News

Bursa Governorship Strong and short-lived in Bursa storm He warned the citizens by declaring that it would be effective.

Eskisehir According to the latest evaluations made by the Regional Forecasting and Early Warning Center; 13.08.2023 on Sunday MarmaraSince the wind is expected to blow in the form of a strong and short-term storm (40-60 Km/Hour-Move 75 Km/Hour) from the north and northeast directions in the west of tree ve pole overturnOne should be careful and cautious against negativities such as roof flying and transportation disruptions.

Validity period: 13.08.2023 – 09:00 13.08.2023 – 23:00

It is announced to the public with respect.

Other Bursa News – Click for Regional News

See also  The president of the Cinque Terre National Park, Donatella Bianchi, M5s candidate in Lazio: it is an earthquake in the center-right in Liguria

You may also like

Falcao spoke out against the defeat of the...

1st Army Aircraft Explorer Course

Wooden building caught fire in Fatih

How to recover the Bogotá river? Mayoral candidates...

Concert at dawn on August 15th on the...

School and University Championship 2023: Apotheosis this Friday...

Unconventional Path to Permanent Residence: Becoming an Informant...

Eliécer Lemos Moreno died – Chocó7días.com

Money, power and betrayal in the Billions finale...

the National Police at the top of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy