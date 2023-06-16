Home » Family recovers home that had been taken by gang members in Apopa
Family recovers home that had been taken by gang members in Apopa

Several years ago, the Peña family fled from their own home in the Tikal 2 neighborhood of Apopa, due to death threats from terrorists.

For years, the house was usurped and damaged, but thanks to the War Against Gangs, the terrorists responsible were caught and thrown in jail.

Today, agents of the National Civil Police (PNC) accompanied the members of the Peña family to recover their home. They are happy to be able to return and inhabit it as they had wanted.

