Orlando Liñán breaks down in tears after a message from his son

During the live broadcast of the morning program Buen Día Colombia on Canal RCN, the singer and presenter OrlAndo Liñán could not help crying when they showed him a message from his son Max on his birthday.

“You are my pride, my favorite superhero, I love you. You are my life, I love you very much”, says little Max initially in the video, who also could not hold back his tears and, like his father, cried with emotion.

“What I tell him every day when I talk to him: he is my pride, my weakness and strength. Everything I do, I do it for him and I want him to know that he has a dad who loves him and would give his life for him; it’s my improved version”, Orlando Liñán said to his companions on the set.

Max continued to fill his father with compliments and good wishes on his birthday, telling him that he wanted him to be very happy and that he was going to do his best to get good grades at school.

“I am happy and my biggest challenge is that you always be happy and that every day you steal the hearts of all the people you meet”, finally expressed Orlando Liñán.