Farewell game for Assauer? Schroeder open to suggestion

Gelsenkirchen

Britta Assauer, ex-wife of the late former Schalke manager Rudi Assauer, wants an official farewell game for the former professional footballer.

The coming year, in which Rudi Assauer would have turned 80, is a good opportunity for this, said Britta Assauer in an emotional short speech at the FC Schalke 04 general meeting.

Schalke CEO Bernd Schröder was open to the proposal. “Intuitively, I think the suggestion to do that is actually quite good,” said the 57-year-old. “We have to discuss that internally, when it fits in and how it fits in. If we do that, it has to have a good framework. We have to look at that now.”

Rudi Assauer had shaped Schalke as a manager for a long time. He died in 2019 at the age of 74.