Home » Farewell game for Assauer? Schroeder open to suggestion
News

Farewell game for Assauer? Schroeder open to suggestion

by admin
Farewell game for Assauer? Schroeder open to suggestion

Gelsenkirchen
Britta Assauer, ex-wife of the late former Schalke manager Rudi Assauer, wants an official farewell game for the former professional footballer.

Britta Assauer, ex-wife of the late former Schalke manager Rudi Assauer, wants an official farewell game for the former professional footballer.

The coming year, in which Rudi Assauer would have turned 80, is a good opportunity for this, said Britta Assauer in an emotional short speech at the FC Schalke 04 general meeting.

Schalke CEO Bernd Schröder was open to the proposal. “Intuitively, I think the suggestion to do that is actually quite good,” said the 57-year-old. “We have to discuss that internally, when it fits in and how it fits in. If we do that, it has to have a good framework. We have to look at that now.”

Rudi Assauer had shaped Schalke as a manager for a long time. He died in 2019 at the age of 74.

See also  Synagogue of Rome, the truth comes from weapons: "Same as those of six other attacks"

You may also like

Technological innovation powers the country with me

US Secretary of State Blinken in China –...

Mirpur, 9 agents involved in human trafficking arrested

Reficar: full turn

Brother like Shahbaz Sharif – Naibaat

They killed a man in the invasion of...

On the electricity tax exemption for the electricity...

Passenger bus accident in Klarkahar, 11 people killed,...

Commander used Army facilities as a nursery for...

Lido Sounds, Day 2: Tote Hosen and Wanda...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy