Fashion designer who popularized the miniskirt dies at 93

In a statement to the PA news agency, the family said Quant passed away “peacefully on the morning of April 13 at his home in Surrey, UK.”

Quant is credited at popolarization of the miniskirt, which ultimately contributed to the culture of the 1960s. Her family said: “She was one of the world‘s most celebrated fashion designers of the 20th century and a leading innovator.

“He opened his first bazaar on the King’s Road in 1955 and his creativity and vision quickly made a unique contribution to British fashion,” he added. Former Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman is the star of the social media tribute. Rest in peace, Lady Mary Quant. And fashion leader but also an entrepreneur: a visionary is more than a great barber”.

“Quant’s contribution to fashion cannot be underestimated. She embodies the exhilarating freedom of 1960s fashion and provides a new role model for young women,” said a representative from the Victoria and Albert Museum. “Ella Fashions Today Thanks to Ella’s Pioneering Vision”. Vanessa Friedman, New York Fashion Director Times International, wrote on Twitter: “Rest in peace Mary Quant who freed a woman’s feet.

We owe you.” Quant was one of the most influential fashion figures of the decadea 1960’s, y He is credited with making fashion accessible to the masses with sleek, streamlined, and vibrant designs.