Julia Ituma, the video in the hotel corridor and the phone calls. What happened in the last hours? The video-reconstruction – Corriere TV

On Tuesday, the funeral of the volleyball player, who died in Istanbul after a fall from the sixth floor of the hotel where she was staying with her team

On Tuesday at 11 in the church of San Filippo Neri alla Bovisasca, in Milan, the funeral of Julia Ituma, the young athlete who died in Turkey. The volleyball player is fell from the sixth floor of the hotel Of Istanbul where he stayed with his team.

The first autopsy results confirm suicide but remain still many questions about death of the young champion who had a promising future ahead of her. It makes he was in Istanbul to play the Champions League semifinal with his Igor Volley Novara. At the end of the match, which she lost, the 18-year-old returned to the hotel with the team.

In the hours following the game Ituma was particularly shaken. The CCTV cameras of the hotel show her around 10.30pm. Walk back and forth down the corridor of the sixth floor where the whole team sleeps. She holds her cell phone, reads and sends several messages, sits down and remains curled up on the floor for several minutes, always with the phone in her hand. She finally enters the room where she talks with her partner Lucia Varela Gomez until 1.30.

In the following hours Ituma opens the window of the room, pulls it close and, in all probability, passes the balcony and lets himself fall from the sixth floor. Her lifeless body will be found around 5 in the morning.

The roommate says she fell asleep and didn’t notice anything. Before she died, Julia had talked at length with a schoolmate from Novara. He writes private messages on Instagram to some of Ituma’s companions: he is worried and cannot get in touch with Julia.

The girls will read that message after the tragedy has occurred. The mystery remains farewell message that Julia allegedly sent to some friends during the night, which was first reported by the Turkish newspaper Hurriyat.

Who did Julia write to that night?The mother, who flew to Türkiye after the tragedy, received her daughter’s cell phone but it is currently empty. All the data has been copied by the Istanbul police who will return them to the mother once the investigation is complete.

From the telephone records and messages it will be possible to reconstruct Julia’s latest contacts and perhaps give an answer to the reason for that gesture