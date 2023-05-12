Fast X – Meadow Walker reveals his cameo with a photo from the set

Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Paul, shared a photo of her cameo in Fast X, also remembering her father about ten years after his untimely death.

Fast X – tenth chapter of the adrenaline-pumping saga Fast & Furious – is set to hit theaters next week – precisely from 18 maggio in Italy and from the 19th in the United States. The feature film will be able to count on an exceptional cameo, namely that of Meadow Walkerthe daughter of the late Paul Walkerthe unforgettable protagonist of the franchise, who passed away prematurely at the age of just 40 in 2013. On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of his father’s death and the imminent release of Fast XMeadow then shared a photo that reveals his characteraccompanied by a long caption in which he retraces the years spent on the set alongside his father.

Fast X – Meadow Walker shares a touching memory of his father

Meadow Walker he then revealed with a photo his Instagram il look of his character – who will only appear on stage for a brief cameo – however, suggesting his – probable – greater participation in Fast 11, the final chapter of the long-running franchise. The budding young star then addressed a thought to her father, emphasizing di be proud to carry on its legacy:

A preview of my cameo in Fast X. The first film was released in theaters when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my dad, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and the rest of the cast from a monitor. Thanks to my father I was born into the Fast family. I can’t believe that now I’m on those screens too, along with those who stood by me growing up. Thank you Louis Letterier for your kindness, your patience, your support. I feel like you’ve been part of the family since we started, and I’m glad it’s just the beginning. Special thanks to Brandon Birtell, who was my father’s best friend and is now mine. This would not have been possible without you. I am so lucky to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him, forever. I love you all immensely.

Fast Xas also mentioned by Meadow Walker, is directed by Louis Leterrier – already confirmed as director of the eleventh chapter -, while the screenplay is by Justin Lin, Zach Dean and Dan Mazeau. The plot will revolve – once again – around Dom Toretto’s attempt to save his “family” from the attacks of the cyber-terrorist Chiper (Charlize Theron), who has joined forces with a fearsome new villain, Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), son of drug lord Herman Reys (Joaquim de Almeida), seeking revenge for his father’s death in Fast & Furious 5. Jason Momoa is the main new addition to the cast, along with Rita Moreno – Dom Toretto’s grandmother -, Brie Larson – Tess, the daughter of Mr. Nobody, played by Kurt Russell in previous chapters, – e Daniela Melchior – Isabel, a Brazilian street racer from Dom’s past familiar faces of the franchise: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena e Jason Statham. Fast X then sanctions the return of Helen Mirren, already appeared in some chapter of the saga. Tomorrow – 12 maggio – will be heldworld premiere in Rome, where the action movie was largely filmed. All that remains is to wait for the arrival of the extraordinary cast in Italy.