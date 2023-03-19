Status: 03/19/2023 08:24 a.m A 28-year-old and her eight-year-old son died in an accident on Autobahn 7 near Göttingen on Saturday afternoon.

The three-year-old daughter of the 28-year-old, who was also in the car, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. According to initial findings by the police, the small car is said to have hit a truck. Mother and son were fatally injured in the impact about 500 meters behind the Lutterberg junction. The A7 was closed for several hours between Lutterberg and Dreieck Drammetal. The lockdown was lifted late in the afternoon. In the meantime, traffic was backed up for several kilometers. The accident happened in the right lane at the end of a traffic jam. The backlog of trucks formed after the Autobahn between Hedemünden and Dreieck Drammetal was closed due to a burning truck.

Truck burns on the A7 near Drammetal

According to the police, the truck caught fire around midnight near the Drammetal junction. The cause is still unclear. The driver was not injured. However, the road was damaged by the flames and had to be repaired in the area, the police said. The roadway between Hedemünden and the Drammetal triangle was closed until late Saturday evening.

