Fatal diving accident: woman dies in the chalk lake near Hemmoor > – News – Lower Saxony

A woman from Hesse died in a diving accident in the Kreidesee near Hemmoor (Cuxhaven district) on Saturday. According to the police, the cause is not yet clear.

Accordingly, the 30-year-old had practiced deep diving in a group of five. Two diving instructors were part of the group. At a depth of around 35 meters, the woman had complications: she suddenly complained of shortness of breath, the police said on Sunday. When the problems did not improve when surfacing to ten meters, the wife and diving instructor appeared – a so-called emergency ascent. Then the 30-year-old lost consciousness. Attempts at resuscitation – also by rescue workers called in – were unsuccessful. The woman died on the shore of the lake.

Four fatal diving accidents in the past six years

The police have started investigations. Three ambulances, two emergency doctors and a rescue helicopter were deployed. It was the first death in the Kreidesee this year. There had been four other fatal diving accidents in the past six years.

Chalk lake at Hemmoor is 60 meters deep

The Kreidesee is one of the deepest bodies of water in northern Germany and a diving area that is well-known throughout Europe. More than 30,000 divers come there every year. The lake is 60 meters deep and offers many underwater attractions. Among other things, there are cars, caravans and an airplane at the bottom of the water. Because the water has few nutrients and therefore little algae grow, the Kreidesee offers a good view.

