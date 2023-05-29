Faure Gnassingbé sends his congratulations to Recep Erdogan – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The President of the Republic, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé congratulated this Monday, May 29, his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan reelected at the head of Turkey.

President for 20 years, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the second round of the presidential elections which took place this Sunday in Turkey.

The provisional results made public by the High Electoral Committee, attribute to the Turkish President 52.16% of the votes against 47.84% for his opponent.

“I warmly congratulate President Erdogan on his brilliant re-election. By continuing to cultivate friendship between our peoples, we will work together to strengthen cooperation relations between Togo and Turkey and to diversify our trade,” Faure Gnassingbé said on his Twitter account.

It should be noted that Togo and Turkey have been committed for several years to strengthening their cooperation ties. To this end, the Turkish Embassy has been open in Togo for 2 years.

Rachel Doubidji