In April, Maoming, Guangdong is full of spring. The lychee flowering period has just passed, and the small blue fruits are dotted on the branches, which is a good weather for the red lychee harvest.

Under the lush lychee trees, lychee farmers in Baiqiao Village, Genzi Town, Gaozhou City, Maoming talked with Xinhua News Agency reporters about the process of developing lychee and longan and other characteristic planting industries in the “Litchi Town” and promoting rural revitalization. The small lychee fruit turns into a “rich fruit”, making the “road to wealth” of the villagers wider and wider.

Maoming is the largest lychee production base in the country, with a planting area of ​​1.39 million mu of lychee, and its annual output accounts for about a quarter of the country’s total.

The litchi forest landscape built in Genzi Town, Gaozhou City, Maoming City (taken on November 3, 2021, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Ruiping

At the Genzi Baiqiao Longan Litchi Professional Cooperative in Gaozhou City, the air is filled with the sweetness of dried lychees. Lin Changzhen, director of Baiqiao Agricultural Innovation Park, enthusiastically introduced processed products such as dried lychees, lychee rice, and lychee flower honey. “At present, the output value of agricultural product processing in our village is 100 million yuan a year, which has created employment for more than 3,000 people. The annual per capita income of villagers exceeds 50,000 yuan.”

Lin Changzhen’s two sons are both engaged in e-commerce trade in the village. Every season when lychees are about to go on the market, orders pour in from all over the country. “The lychee industry is getting bigger and bigger, and many young people return to their hometowns to start businesses. Now many local lychee product brands and logos are designed by young people in our village.” Lin Changzhen said proudly.

Today, the road in the village has changed from 4 meters to 8 meters wide, the dirt road has become an asphalt road, and there are more large trucks driving into the village to pull goods. “The asphalt road is like our ‘Fa Cai Road’, which has brought about earth-shaking changes in the life of our village.” Lin Changzhen said.

In the past, due to poor sales channels and backward infrastructure, the phenomenon of cheap fruit hurting farmers happened from time to time. He Xia, the first secretary of Baiqiao Village in the village, told the story emotionally. Later, Baiqiao Village actively expanded sales channels such as e-commerce and live streaming, and the income of Li farmers got better and better.

In May 2022, the Maoming e-commerce anchor will start broadcasting goods at the e-commerce live broadcast festival to open up sales for local lychees. (Photo courtesy of Maoming Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department)

In addition to poor sales channels, lychee preservation technology is also one of the “short boards” that restrict the “sell” of lychees to farther places. In order to solve this problem, Baiqiao Village cooperated with logistics companies to innovate cold chain logistics technology and established the “Tiantou Station”. Within 3 hours after picking lychees, the “field heat” is removed through pre-cooling and fresh-keeping technology, which effectively prolongs the fresh-keeping period. “At present, we can guarantee that the lychees sold domestically are all fresh,” He Xia said.

In the past two years, the domestic supply of lychees in Baiqiao Village has been in short supply. In December 2021, RCEP Guangdong Gaozhou Litchi and Longan International Procurement and Trading Center was inaugurated in Genzi Town, and the lychees in Baiqiao Village went abroad and were sold to Singapore, Australia and other countries.

“If the fresh-keeping technology of lychees is better, the market will be expanded in the future. Our goal is to sell lychees all over the world.” He Xia’s words revealed confidence.

Walking in the plantation, Lu Huaqiang, a senior agronomist at the Gaozhou Agricultural Science and Technology Affairs Center, carefully inspected the growth of lychees, and was full of confidence in the development of the lychee industry: “We will invest more energy in agricultural technology to further improve planting, preservation, and processing. wait for technology.”

Today, Baiqiao Village has built a batch of warehousing and logistics cold chains, built the Baiqiao Agricultural Innovation Park, and the whole village has developed fresh fruit processing, e-commerce, cultural tourism and other formats. Lychee has become a big industry that enriches people and increases income.

The fiery red lychees brought auspicious days to the villagers of Baiqiao Village. Under the lychee tree, villager He Jinming and agricultural technicians exchanged planting techniques. He Jinming said happily that now the sales channels of lychees are good and the quality has improved, and the annual income of the villagers is increasing year by year. “The revitalization of the countryside drives the development of the countryside faster and better. We farmers live a prosperous life, just like lychees.”

