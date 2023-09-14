Federal Forces Arrest Norberto ‘N’, Financial Operator of the Beltrán Leyva Cartel

Federal Forces Capture Beltrán Leyva Cartel’s Main Financial Operator

Norberto “N”, also known as Socialitos, has been arrested by federal forces, marking a major victory in the fight against organized crime. Socialitos was considered the main and last financial operator of the notorious Beltrán Leyva Cartel.

The apprehension took place in a subdivision of Sayavedra County, located in the municipality of Atizapán de Zaragoza, State of Mexico. Special forces from the Secretary of the Navy (Semar), in collaboration with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), executed the arrest warrant against Socialitos. He is accused of crimes including drug trafficking, money laundering, and criminal association.

Norberto N, who was wanted by federal authorities, was responsible for overseeing the financial flow of the cartel’s operations in the northeastern region of Mexico. There are indications that there may be an extradition warrant from the United States on charges of money laundering.

The arrest of Socialitos marks a significant blow to the Beltrán Leyva organization. Information from federal authorities suggests that he operated five companies primarily in the municipalities of San Pedro Garza García and Monterrey, using them to launder illicit funds. It is estimated that these companies were involved in money laundering activities amounting to over one billion pesos.

The Beltrán Leyva Cartel, once a powerful ally of the Sinaloa Cartel, has suffered setbacks over the years. The murder of Arturo Beltrán Leyva in 2009 and the subsequent arrest of Carlos Beltrán Leyva dealt significant blows to the organization. However, the group still maintains a presence in several Mexican states including Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Querétaro, the State of Mexico, Puebla, Oaxaca, and Chiapas.

The arrest of Norberto “N” is a testament to the relentless efforts of Mexican security forces in dismantling criminal networks and restoring law and order in the country. This operation represents a significant step forward in the ongoing battle against organized crime and is a clear message that those involved in illicit activities will face the consequences of their actions.

