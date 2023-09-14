With firm measures.. Iran is preparing for the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini

This week, the Iranian authorities are preparing for the first anniversary of the death of the young woman, Mahsa Amini, through firm measures aimed at preventing any actions that affect stability, and bring back to the streets the scenes of protests that broke out in the fall of 2022.

Deputy Head of the Judiciary, Sadiq Rahimi, confirmed that the security and intelligence services are vigilantly monitoring possible movements related to the anniversary.

Non-governmental human rights organizations abroad accused the Iranian authorities of intensifying a campaign to arrest figures, activists, and relatives of people who died on the sidelines of the protests, with the anniversary of Amini’s death approaching, especially in areas that were a point of gravity in the protest movements, especially its hometown of Kurdistan Governorate (west).

On September 16, 2022, the young Iranian Kurdish woman died at the age of 22, three days after she was arrested by the morality police in Tehran, on the grounds that she did not adhere to the strict dress code.

Her death unleashed a widespread wave of protest the likes of which the country had not witnessed for many years.

The internal protests, which included governorates in the north, center and south, were accompanied by a broad wave of international support.

Hundreds were killed on the sidelines of the protests, including dozens of members of the security forces, while thousands were arrested, according to human rights organizations. The judiciary announced the execution of the death sentence against seven of those convicted in cases related to the movements.

The authorities generally considered the movements to be riots supported by external parties.

After widespread protests in the first three months following Amini’s death, the movements declined towards the end of the year, prompting Iranian officials to confirm that the country had overcome the plan prepared against it.

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said during the commemoration of the revolution in February that Tehran foiled the plot planned by the “enemy,” referring to Western countries that supported the protests, led by the United States.

On Monday, Khamenei accused the US government of establishing a crisis cell whose mission is to create crises in countries, including Iran.

He added, “They came to the conclusion that there are several points in Iran that should be raised to create crises: national and sectarian differences, and gender and women’s issues. “This is America’s project.”

Related