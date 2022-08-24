BOLOGNA Massacred with sticks by the man who persecuted her. Femicide on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday in Bologna, in via dell’Arcoveggio. The victim was 56 years old and was attacked and killed outside the house by the man she had reported for stalking and who had been banned from approaching by the judge.

The killer, according to what we learn, is a 25-year-old who, according to the first reconstructions, had been mailing her in the house for a couple of hours and when she arrived around 21 he brutally killed her with a club and others. blunt objects.

A resident of the same building in the very first outskirts of Bologna, hearing the woman’s cries, warned the carabinieri that on their arrival they found the attacker still on the spot and the dying woman. But when the ambulance arrived, there was already nothing more to do for her.