The mud machine continues to spray and, after the recent controversy sparked by the photos of a party at a friend’s house, Sanna Marin, 36-year-old Finnish premier. ends up under the media magnifying glass again. Reason: the shot that portrays a kiss to the bare breasts in his residence.

In the image, two women are seen kissing while covering their breasts with an official looking sign that reads ‘Finland’. Marin explained that the party at his official residence in Helsinki, Kesaranta, took place after the Ruisrock music festival in July. Finnish media reported that the photo was taken in the downstairs bathrooms, used by guests.

“We took the sauna, swam and spent time together,” said Marin. “That kind of photo shouldn’t have been taken, but otherwise nothing out of the ordinary happened during the meeting,” she added. The 36-year-old, who came to power in 2019, was until recently the youngest prime minister in the world. Sanna Marin made no secret of enjoying the normal activities that characterize her peers, such as going to the disco with friends and attending the music festival in July, despite criticism from some circles of Finnish public life.

The previous and the new “accusations”

Excuses

“The photo is inappropriate, I apologize for this photo,” said Marin, answering reporters’ questions during a press conference in Helsinki with the president. Sauli Niinistö. “This type of photo should not have been taken, but otherwise nothing extraordinary happened at that party”, he then added, reiterating the defensive line, so far followed, of defending his right to have fun with friends in his free time. . “We took a sauna, swam and spent time together,” Ed said again when asked if he fears that national security has been compromised with that night party, the Finnish president replied: “I don’t think anything has happened outside of it. ordinary that night “.

The facts

The facts date back to 9-10 July, after Ruisrock music festival. According to breaking latest news, the images seem to have been taken in the bathrooms on the ground floor of the residence. “We used a sauna, we didn’t go into the main building. We only used the guest bathrooms on the ground floor, the place where that photo was apparently taken, ”Marin said. The site Iltalheti, who had posted the first videos, adds: “The photo on a blue background was taken in the Prime Minister’s office on the ground floor of the Prime Minister’s official residence in Kesäranta. Marin uses the space when he participates remotely in the meetings of the European Council, or the heads of state of the EU countries. He also holds bilateral video meetings with prime ministers from different countries in space. The sign of Finland like the one shown in the photo is used by the premier in several international videoconferences ”.

However, Marin assured that this was the only private meeting ever organized in Kesaranta during his vacation and that there were no problems relating to national security. The doors of the residence, she said, were locked and guarded.

The institutional role

Returning to the institutional role, the premier of Finland joined the wishes to Ukraine for the National Independence Day. “Our warmest congratulations to Ukraine and the heroic Ukrainians on your national day,” the head of the Helsinki government said on Twitter, alluding to the Russian invasion of the country. “You are brave and inflexible. We are with you. We will not look away. We will not forget Ukraine and its people. Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine)! ”. The message on the social network is accompanied by a photo of Sanna Marin and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky side by side.