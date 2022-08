A month ago the former mayor of Yekaterinburg, Evgenij Rojzmanhad posted a photo on social media that portrayed him alongside the other Russian opponents Andrei Pivovarov, Vladimir Kara-Murza e Ilya Jashin. “I’m the only one still free,” she commented. This is no longer the case. He was arrested for “discrediting the Russian army”, which includes up to 10 years in prison.