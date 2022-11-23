On the morning of Wednesday 23 November, the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the Senate, chaired by Alberto Balboni of Fratelli d’Italia, unanimously approved the unified text to set up a bicameral commission of inquiry into the phenomenon of femicide and all forms of gender-based violence .

At 18.00 the commission is convened again to accept the opinions of the competent commissions. Tomorrow the text of the law will arrive in the Senate Chamber and then it will pass to the examination of the Chamber, where, according to what has been learned, there is already an agreement in principle for the definitive ok.

Also tomorrow, the premier, Giorgia Meloni, is expected in the Senate to present the results of the bicameral assembly on violence against women chaired in the last legislature by Pd senator Valeria Valente.

“With the motion we are discussing today, we renew the commitment of Parliament and the Government in the fight against male violence against women, to achieve full application of the Istanbul Convention in our country”. This was stated by Patrizia Marrocco, deputy of Forza Italia, speaking in the Chamber of Montecitorio during the discussion on the motion concerning the elimination of violence against women. “Although many important prevention, protection and prosecution measures have been implemented in recent years, the news of violence against women continues to fill our news, giving us back the terrible image of a society in which women they suffer abuse at home, at work and in all the places and contexts in which they intend to take place», he explained. “We have a good regulatory system – she added -, it is essential that the rules are, however, applied, reading the violence correctly and that this happens in good time. Of course, we cannot give up in the face of so much barbarism.”

“The cultural one certainly remains the greatest challenge, which we still have to overcome, at school and in the family and, then, in terms of language and the responsibility of the media in conveying sexist and offensive messages”, continued the blue deputy. “It’s time to say Enough. A woman should be two things: who and what she wants,” she concluded.

The vice president of the constitutional affairs commission Dario Parrini (Pd) also expressed his opinion on the subject: «Our work continues to approve a bill aimed at establishing a bicameral commission of inquiry into femicide and all gender-based violence by today. We proceed united, as is due for these things, and at a brisk pace. The basic text was unanimously adopted just now. Next objectives: final approval of the bill in the commission in the afternoon, discussion and vote in the classroom tomorrow”.