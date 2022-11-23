Home News Femicide in Italy: ok from the Senate for the establishment of a commission of inquiry
News

Femicide in Italy: ok from the Senate for the establishment of a commission of inquiry

by admin
Femicide in Italy: ok from the Senate for the establishment of a commission of inquiry

On the morning of Wednesday 23 November, the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the Senate, chaired by Alberto Balboni of Fratelli d’Italia, unanimously approved the unified text to set up a bicameral commission of inquiry into the phenomenon of femicide and all forms of gender-based violence .

At 18.00 the commission is convened again to accept the opinions of the competent commissions. Tomorrow the text of the law will arrive in the Senate Chamber and then it will pass to the examination of the Chamber, where, according to what has been learned, there is already an agreement in principle for the definitive ok.

Also tomorrow, the premier, Giorgia Meloni, is expected in the Senate to present the results of the bicameral assembly on violence against women chaired in the last legislature by Pd senator Valeria Valente.

“With the motion we are discussing today, we renew the commitment of Parliament and the Government in the fight against male violence against women, to achieve full application of the Istanbul Convention in our country”. This was stated by Patrizia Marrocco, deputy of Forza Italia, speaking in the Chamber of Montecitorio during the discussion on the motion concerning the elimination of violence against women. “Although many important prevention, protection and prosecution measures have been implemented in recent years, the news of violence against women continues to fill our news, giving us back the terrible image of a society in which women they suffer abuse at home, at work and in all the places and contexts in which they intend to take place», he explained. “We have a good regulatory system – she added -, it is essential that the rules are, however, applied, reading the violence correctly and that this happens in good time. Of course, we cannot give up in the face of so much barbarism.”

See also  Beijing Yesterday, a new case of local confirmed cases related to outside Beijing City Disease Control Reminder: Citizens should not leave Beijing if they are not necessary in the near future|New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina News

“The cultural one certainly remains the greatest challenge, which we still have to overcome, at school and in the family and, then, in terms of language and the responsibility of the media in conveying sexist and offensive messages”, continued the blue deputy. “It’s time to say Enough. A woman should be two things: who and what she wants,” she concluded.

The vice president of the constitutional affairs commission Dario Parrini (Pd) also expressed his opinion on the subject: «Our work continues to approve a bill aimed at establishing a bicameral commission of inquiry into femicide and all gender-based violence by today. We proceed united, as is due for these things, and at a brisk pace. The basic text was unanimously adopted just now. Next objectives: final approval of the bill in the commission in the afternoon, discussion and vote in the classroom tomorrow”.

You may also like

Genoa, opens the door and finds a wild...

Stopped at the station with two Indians: arrested...

Opening of the thirty-third meeting of the Standing...

Autism, in Belluno inclusion starts from the kitchen...

The squeeze on “open and close” shops is...

Exploring the road to Chinese-style modernization | Let’s...

Kamala Harris in the Philippines on the front...

Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail journey: Indonesian ambition meets Chinese...

Castellamonte, new life for the former hospital of...

Russia “terrorist state”, but the M5S in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy