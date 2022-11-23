A market opportunity. Which, however, needs to be thought about. Lazio is looking for an alternative to Ciro Immobile on the market. This season the captain has missed six games (seven if we also consider the one with Monza, in which he came on with 4 minutes to go). A lot, considering the contribution he has on the team’s results. Not having a real alternative role in the squad, already in the summer the company had evaluated various profiles, without however finding the right opportunity. In this first part of the season, Immobile’s place was played by Felipe Anderson (mostly) and Cancellieri (less). The Brazilian also did well, but he struggles against teams that defend low and take away depth. We need more of an area player. Someone like Francesco Caputo.

THE SITUATION

Lazio had already evaluated his profile in the summer. However, Sampdoria still valued him at around 3-4 million. Too many for a player born in 1987. Now the situation has changed. The blucerchiati are willing to give him for just over a million. Both Sarri and Immobile, who have an excellent relationship with Caputo, are in favor of the negotiation. In society, on the other hand, we think about the figures and the opportunity of the deal. With Immobile turning 33, the Biancocelesti managers would like to find a younger player who, over time, can take over as captain. With Caputo, one would do nothing but postpone the problem, although he, technically, would inevitably lend a big hand immediately, covering a hole in the squad. To sign him, Lazio would have to offer him a contract of no less than 18 months, which would expire when Caputo would be a few days away from turning 37. Lazio want to think about it, with the awareness that the field, in recent months, has highlighted a flaw in the squad in that department. That would still be a bargain.