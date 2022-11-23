The problem of Italian wages is ancient. Inapp said it a few days ago, noting that in thirty years they have fallen by 2.9%: black jersey among the most advanced OECD countries. But with inflation galloping into double digits, that problem has become a boulder.

What is happening in the payrolls of Italians is clear with the gap between the pace of growth (asphyxiated) of the salaries of private sector employees and that (at the spur of the moment) of prices.