The teams of the Provincial Police Department Public Security Branch Directorate started a study against the fraudulent network under the name of ‘mobile phone lottery’ on social media. It was determined that the network defrauded 1.5 million TL of 30 people. It was determined that the network organized a lottery for the newly released mobile phones from the social media pages with plenty of interaction. Sending a message to the winners of the lottery saying, “You have won the lottery, you need to pay 390 liras”. […]

