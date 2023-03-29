news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 29 – The Premier League has announced that it has included the Scotsman Alex Ferguson and the Frenchman Arsene Wenger in its Hall of Fame, the first managers ever, for the many successes achieved respectively at the helm of Manchester United and the ‘Arsenal. Sir Alex, who arrived in Manchester in the 1992-1993 season, remained at the helm of the Red Devils for 26 years, winning the league 13 times, and countless other national and international trophies. before retiring in 2013. “Having such a recognition is an honor – commented the 81-year-old -, but it’s not just about me, it’s also the reward for the work done by Manchester United, the bond created over these years. I’m proud for the club, for the coaches and for my players.”



His old rival Wenger arrived in London in 1996, one of the first foreign managers to work in England and remained at Arsenal until 2018. Now in charge of FIFA development, the 73-year-old Frenchman has rejuvenated English football thanks in part to the many players who discovered, among which compatriots Thierry Henry or Patrick Vieira. “Sharing all this with Sir Alex is a great honor for me – he said – We are like two boxers. We fought and walked together.



In the end there is respect. This will be an opportunity to meet, drink good wine and remember our old battles”.



