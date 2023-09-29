FGR presents a request against 6 members of the Armed Forces accused of raping a minor

Impacts: 2

The Attorney General’s Office of the Republic presented before the Peace Court of Teotepeque, in La Libertad, the prosecutor’s request against six elements of the Armed Forces, accused of aggravated deprivation of liberty, rape of a minor and aggravated incapacitated person, and sexual assault.

According to the authorities, on September 23, the military raped a minor in the municipality of Mizata, in La Libertad.

The victim’s relatives reported the incident and then the PNC proceeded to capture them.

“Our objective will always be the protection of the most vulnerable and we will bring the full weight of the Law to bear on criminals, no matter who they are, may this case serve to make it clear that this is a new country and these who swore to defend their homeland, they will have to pay dearly for the damage caused to a girl and her family,” said the attorney general of the republic, Rodolfo Delgado.

For his part, the president of the republic, Nayib Bukele, noted, “El Salvador is, by far, the safest country in Latin America, but as in any society, there are still individuals who think they can commit crimes and not face the consequences.” . But not in El Salvador; All those who commit crimes will be punished to the full extent of the law, no matter who they are. “0 impunity, that is the goal.”

The accused have been identified as: Héctor Ovidio Alvarado Rivera, as the direct author of the events.

René Alfredo Escobar Sánchez; Hilario Antonio Flores Cabezas; Vicente Elías Gómez González; Edgardo Antonio Pintín Martínez and Eder Ovidio Salazar Molina. All of them, as necessary accomplices. To these 5 subjects, the crimes of injuries and threats with special aggravation will be added.