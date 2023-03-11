Home News FGR sues Eugenio Chicas and his family group for Illicit Enrichment for more than $282,494.21
News

FGR sues Eugenio Chicas and his family group for Illicit Enrichment for more than $282,494.21

by admin
FGR sues Eugenio Chicas and his family group for Illicit Enrichment for more than $282,494.21

With the objective of fighting corruption and repaying the State for all the money that was stolen by previous public officials, the Attorney General of the Republic filed a lawsuit for Illicit Enrichment against Eugenio Chicas and his family group, for a total amount of $ 282,494.21.

Said demand emanates from a report presented by the Probity Section of the Supreme Court of Justice, which established that the former official could not legally justify the aforementioned funds.

In this sense, it was evidenced that the enrichment of public funds occurred while he was serving as president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) -August 1, 2009 to August 1, 2014-; Owner deputy of the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN) -April 1, 2018 to October 27, 2021- and as secretary of communications of the Presidency of the Republic -April 15, 2015 to March 31, 2018-.

Eugenio Chicas is sued for $252,306.13, and his spouse, Blanca Steffany Ayala Martínez, $11,282.00.

In addition, the ex-spouse of Chicas, Ana Lucía Ramírez Ayala, who is sued for $17,825.64, and her son Carlos Ernesto Chicas García, for the amount of $1,080.44, are accused.

In this sense, the Prosecutor’s Office claims a total of $282,494.21.

Prosecutors stated that the process is duly accredited and investigated, so that the defendants can compensate the State for the money defrauded.

The procedure was presented before the Second Civil Chamber, of the First Section of the Center of this capital.

The post FGR sues Eugenio Chicas and his family group for Illicit Enrichment for more than $282,494.21 appeared first on El Vicentino.

You may also like

Mediation work managed to end nine days of...

Valditara: “8,170 projects presented for innovative environments, 3,174...

Pope Francis calls Ortega “guaranga”, communist, Hitlerian and...

The suggestive dance of Laura Bozzo in the...

10 years after his death, Rome celebrates the...

“Journalism, government communication and propaganda”: Serafín Valencia

victim of false positives on the Caribbean coast

A boat with 500 migrants arrived in Crotone...

What are the most compatible zodiac signs in...

Ensor, Memling, Bouts: a two-year art experience in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy