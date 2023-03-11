With the objective of fighting corruption and repaying the State for all the money that was stolen by previous public officials, the Attorney General of the Republic filed a lawsuit for Illicit Enrichment against Eugenio Chicas and his family group, for a total amount of $ 282,494.21.

Said demand emanates from a report presented by the Probity Section of the Supreme Court of Justice, which established that the former official could not legally justify the aforementioned funds.

In this sense, it was evidenced that the enrichment of public funds occurred while he was serving as president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) -August 1, 2009 to August 1, 2014-; Owner deputy of the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN) -April 1, 2018 to October 27, 2021- and as secretary of communications of the Presidency of the Republic -April 15, 2015 to March 31, 2018-.

Eugenio Chicas is sued for $252,306.13, and his spouse, Blanca Steffany Ayala Martínez, $11,282.00.

In addition, the ex-spouse of Chicas, Ana Lucía Ramírez Ayala, who is sued for $17,825.64, and her son Carlos Ernesto Chicas García, for the amount of $1,080.44, are accused.

In this sense, the Prosecutor’s Office claims a total of $282,494.21.

Prosecutors stated that the process is duly accredited and investigated, so that the defendants can compensate the State for the money defrauded.

The procedure was presented before the Second Civil Chamber, of the First Section of the Center of this capital.

