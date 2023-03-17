About 10,000 people and 2,400 homes and businesses in Suesca, Cundinamarca, will benefit from better Internet, television and telephone connectivity, thanks to the installation of fiber optics by Claro Colombia in this municipality, located north of Bogotá.

The telecommunications company has been making investments throughout the country to connect 20 more municipalities with fiber, with resources amounting to $25M USD, to reach 135 with coverage of this type in Colombia. In this way, it strengthens its purpose of bringing technology to all corners of the country, expanding the benefits of connectivity and contributing to make a better Colombia possible.

“We are investing in deploying world-class infrastructure and delivering an exceptional connectivity experience that enables better opportunities for all. For this reason, with this fiber optic coverage in Suesca, its business people and tourists will have access to a faster fixed Internet speed. In this way, we continue to contribute to closing the digital divide in the municipality”affirmed Jose Luis Vasco, regional director of Claro Colombia.

Fiber optics is a technology that allows data to be transmitted at high speeds with higher quality, improving the user experience in Internet, television and telephony services. Currently, Claro Colombia also reaches this municipality with its 4G and 4.5G mobile Internet service, which means that its inhabitants have greater capacity and speed to connect from their mobile phones.

clear music present in Roca de las Aves week

Claro will also accompany the suescanos in the Twentieth Cultural and Artistic Week Roca de las Aveswith a great free concert by clear musicwith Camilo Cuervo and Rob Suarez, at the Villa Patricia sports center, on Saturday, March 18 from 6:00 p.m.