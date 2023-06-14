Fifteen candidacies for assembly members in Manabí

He National Electoral Council and the Provincial Electoral Board confirmed that in Manabí, in the two districts, fifteen candidacies for assembly members were registered for the early elections .

In all, reported the CNEnine out of thirteen organizations managed until 11:59 p.m. this Tuesday, June 13 to register in manabí for the assembly elections.

The early presidential and legislative elections will be on August 20, 2023.

In Manabí, four of the political organizations did not comply with the requirements and norms established by the CNE to finish register your applications .

Until 11:59 p.m. on June 13, according to the electoral calendarin the province of manabí with

received fifteen applications, eight in District 1 and seven in District 2.

He Christian Social Party ran candidates in District 2 independently and in District 1 in alliance with List 62.

He National Total Renewal Movement (CHALLENGE), lists 33, only presented candidates in district 1.

This was confirmed by CNE in a press release.

The registered applications were:

Organizations that failed to register were National Democratic Action Alliance (ADN), lists 4-35 (for not meeting the percentage of youth participation) and United Manabitenses Alliancelists 1-16 for not uploading form.

In addition, in the other district also the National Democratic Action Alliancefor the same reason, and the National Total Renewal Movement (CHALLENGE), lists 33, because the campaign manager

was not registered, the work plan was not registered, resume was not registered and affidavit was not registered, according to the CNE.

“Once the application registration stage is completed, the notification of the

applications to the political organizations and begins the term to file legal appeals before

the respective instances,” said the CNE.

Finally the Provincial Electoral Board of manabí will qualify and approve them so that they remain firm and can start the election campaign .