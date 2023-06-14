Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela



June 14, 2023 – 5:00 AM

tortuous procedure

the former minister Fernando Ruiz pointed out that “Health care reform is not accepted by public opinion despite government propaganda. Its tortuous process is affecting the entire reform agenda. And the effects of nine months of mismanagement of the health system are already evident”.

more fuels

ANDI’s president, Bruce Mac Masterindicated that “One way for the economy to do better in variables related to fuels and the trade balance is precisely to increase our capacity to produce the fuels that Colombia needs and guarantee that this will be the case in the future. Not just gasoline, but also natural gas.”

‘Robe poster’

The former presidential candidate of the Democratic Center, Rafael Nieto Loaizaindicated that the “The Attorney General’s Office disqualified Camilo Andrés Ruiz, an auxiliary magistrate of the Supreme Court, for 18 years. One more blow to the scandal of the Cartel de la Toga, which still needs to be developed and is far from over.”

Duke’s review

The senator of the Historical Pact, Piedad Cordobaindicated that “Colombia is doing well. In Duque’s time, assets seized from drug trafficking were returned to drug traffickers or given to corrupt politicians. Today they are given to peasants. Finca de ‘Don Diego’ will be used for an agricultural and environmental project in Zarzal-Valle”.

automotive reflection

The former minister and columnist Rudolf Men brought up the following: “Pérez Reverte, a Spanish writer, says that in Spain people do not aspire to have a car like their neighbor’s, but rather that their neighbor cannot have it. Have we inherited this too?

conservative withdrawal

The conservative senator Nadia Blel Scaff pointed out yesterday that “As a bench we have made the decision to withdraw and not participate in the debate on the pension reform until the challenges by the Ethics Commission for the sanctions that this could generate are resolved.”