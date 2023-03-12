Julian Andres Santa

Today the fifth day of the Sócrates Valencia Intermunicipal Veterans Tournament will be held, a contest organized by Arturo Parra, which stands out for providing an opportunity to the municipalities of the Coffee Region that do not have professional soccer and are also very talented and live this party with passion sporty. This is the Sunday schedule:

In La Virginia: 10am. Apia vs Cuba

In Balboa: 2pm. Mayor Balboa vs Arepas Da Gusto Arabia

In Marseille: 2pm. Agro La Finquita Marseille vs Royal Porteño Virginia

In Santa Rosa: 2pm. Car Rental Santa Rosa vs Altagracia Pereira

In Bethlehem of Umbria: 2pm. Hierarchy FC Belén vs Veteranos Balboa

In La Virginia: 2pm. Computecnol Multilentes vs Charcoal and Grill Marseille

In Pereira (Palo Grande Court): 10am. New Generation vs Royal Tatama Sanctuary

In The Virginia: 4pm. Virginia FC vs Bethlehem FC

In Pereira: 4pm. Yeimons Jeans Pereira vs Muebles Ferpar Virginia

In Supia. 1:30 p.m. Fenix ​​Sachi Supía vs Agrofinca Anserma

In Supía: 3:30 pm. Los 50 Supía vs Sansiro Café bar Riosucio

In Risaralda, Caldas: 3:30 p.m. Risaralda FC vs Besiktas Chaín Supía

In Anserma: 2pm. Anserma Caldas vs. Academic Quinchia