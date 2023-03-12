Julian Andres Santa
Today the fifth day of the Sócrates Valencia Intermunicipal Veterans Tournament will be held, a contest organized by Arturo Parra, which stands out for providing an opportunity to the municipalities of the Coffee Region that do not have professional soccer and are also very talented and live this party with passion sporty. This is the Sunday schedule:
In La Virginia: 10am. Apia vs Cuba
In Balboa: 2pm. Mayor Balboa vs Arepas Da Gusto Arabia
In Marseille: 2pm. Agro La Finquita Marseille vs Royal Porteño Virginia
In Santa Rosa: 2pm. Car Rental Santa Rosa vs Altagracia Pereira
In Bethlehem of Umbria: 2pm. Hierarchy FC Belén vs Veteranos Balboa
In La Virginia: 2pm. Computecnol Multilentes vs Charcoal and Grill Marseille
In Pereira (Palo Grande Court): 10am. New Generation vs Royal Tatama Sanctuary
In The Virginia: 4pm. Virginia FC vs Bethlehem FC
In Pereira: 4pm. Yeimons Jeans Pereira vs Muebles Ferpar Virginia
In Supia. 1:30 p.m. Fenix Sachi Supía vs Agrofinca Anserma
In Supía: 3:30 pm. Los 50 Supía vs Sansiro Café bar Riosucio
In Risaralda, Caldas: 3:30 p.m. Risaralda FC vs Besiktas Chaín Supía
In Anserma: 2pm. Anserma Caldas vs. Academic Quinchia