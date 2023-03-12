Home News A new earthquake hits Adana, southern Turkey
Today, Sunday, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) announced that an earthquake had been recorded in the south of the country.

The Turkish Disaster Management Authority said, in a brief statement, that “an earthquake measuring 4 degrees was recorded in Adana, in the south of the country.”

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority had previously announced a new death toll recorded in the country as a result of the devastating earthquake that struck the southern part of it and areas in Syria, last month.

She explained that the death toll It reached 47 thousand and 975 people as of yesterday evening, Saturday.
