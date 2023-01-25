In its mission to continue the gradual operation of the Strategic Public Transportation System, SIVA, it put into operation the 5th route that covers a large part of the city.

It is the 316, which goes from the Alfonso López Airport, passing through the Transport Terminal to the UPC (Balneario Hurtado), covering communes 3, 1 and 6, providing coverage to more than 15 neighborhoods and relevant sites in the city ​​such as shopping centers, government entities and educational institutions.

This route passes through the Conjunto Mirador del Valle, the 25 de Diciembre neighborhood, goes up the entire Simón Bolívar Avenue, to the Glorieta la Ceiba; going through Total Health, the Loperena School, the Cesar Governorate, the Hospital, Éxito de Las Flores, the Registry Office, Dusakawi IPS, the Erasmo Clinic and the Guatapurí CC.

In this way, SIVA completes five routes in operation. These are: 214, 313, 562, 561 and 316, benefiting more than 70 neighborhoods and highly relevant sites in the city.

This is how the community continues to enjoy a SETP made to its needs, with natural gas vehicles, air conditioning and a front router, which are decent and inclusive, thus providing an efficient, safe and quality service, at a rate of only $2,000.

Regarding employment, SIVA continues to generate job opportunities for Vallenatos. With the five active routes we have a total of 140 drivers (In the 214:28 operators, 313:27 operators; 562:36 operators; 561:24 and 316; 30 operators) who have joined to provide the vallenatos with this new mobility experience.

