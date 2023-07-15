Fin Bartels in the district class: One like all the others | > – Sports

Status: 07/15/2023 1:25 p.m

After the end of his career as a professional, Fin Bartels is now back at his youth club, SpVg Eidertal-Molfsee. Training once a week, drinking a beer after the games: the focus is on having fun.

by Ole ter Wey

After the final whistle: exchange jerseys with the opponent. For Bartels, who was still chasing goals for Holstein Kiel until last summer and before that laced his shoes for Werder Bremen, FC St. Pauli and Hansa Rostock, nothing special. But then the new mechanisms for Bartels take effect in a district class team: “No, not really, just for the photo!”, his opponent reminds him, “I only have one jersey!”

One workout per week – maximum

Since the start of preparations for the new season, Bartels has been playing again at his youth club Eidertal-Molfsee in the Rendsburg-Eckernförde district – in the 2nd men’s team in the district class. “They’re a super funny group, that’s the most important thing,” says Bartels. Having fun is definitely his priority, his new team trains once a week.

That was decisive for the family council with his wife Jessika and their three children: “It was very clear that he had to be able to say that he was not there for a game or training session. That was definitely a requirement. There has to be stick to it, he knows that too,” she says with a laugh.

In the team with brother Tom

Kicking with friends without any pressure: Fin Bartels now plays in the district class.

Bartels grew up in Molfsee and now lives “around the corner” again with his family. That’s why there are many childhood friends in the team, including his brother Tom. They haven’t played together for about 20 years. “Now I actually wanted to stop and hang up my shoes. But Fin kept drooling at me until I finally got the okay at home to hang on for another year,” says Tom. As a thank you, he can listen to a little teasing from his brother right after the first test game: “Tom’s core competencies are more in destroying and conquering balls. He can be happy if he scores a goal a season,” Fin Bartels comments on a missed big opportunity his brother laughing. The person addressed takes it easy: “I can’t contradict him. I think the ball flew all the way to Flintbek.”

“Kick until mummy calls!”

The inclusion of former professional Bartels in the team created a special situation for the club: Suddenly the 2nd men’s team from the district class got media attention, even a test match was attended by around 150 people. And coach Cornelius Foley, a big St. Pauli fan, says he has to pinch himself from time to time. “I used to cheer for Fin in the stadium and now I come to the training ground and there he is.”

However, Foley cannot understand that the increased attention is accompanied by greater expectations. “Of course it looks like this from the outside: We now have Bartels in the team and then we all have to go away and win everything. But that’s nonsense.” Because – and this justification applies from the district class to the Bundesliga: “This is football!” And football is known to be a team sport.

And Bartels fits into this team without any problems. “Anyone who knows Fin knows that he doesn’t want a unique selling proposition either. He gets involved like everyone else and jokes around, there’s no difference. And we don’t do anything else.” Just like back then, when Bartels first played for Eidertal-Molfsee as a child. “Then he started out in the big football world and here the circle closes again,” says club chairman Bernd Büngener. “Now it’s about having fun again, like it used to be.” Or as Coach Foley says: “Kick until mom calls.”

One like all the others

But although the focus is clearly on interpersonal relationships, Bartels has not lost his sporting ambition. “It doesn’t matter which league you’re in, you have to run a bit,” says Bartels with a mock groan after the first friendly. “But you also want to do something and there are a lot of really good kickers here.” From which Bartels clearly stands out.

His quick movements with the ball at his feet, his intelligent running paths catch the attention of the audience and also teammate Malte Spieckermann: “Of course you notice the quality, for example when receiving and taking the ball. That was a few leagues difference.” But, and this is even more important to him, “he’s Molfseer, I’m Molfseer. He’s a person like you and me and he acts like one too.”

Bartels feels good, you can clearly feel that. With the team, in his home country, without the big pressure. Here he is one like all the others. Just one like everyone else who is asked to swap jerseys and sign autographs after the game.

Further information

Coach Marcel Rapp is relaxed about the upcoming personnel changes at the second division soccer team. more

They are institutions with the “Storks”. But at the end of the season, Fin Bartels, who is retiring, and Hauke ​​Wahl are over at KSV. more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Wave North | Good morning! Schleswig-Holstein – My weekend | 07/01/2023 | 3:45 p.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

