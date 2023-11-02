Finance Ministers Meeting calls for $30 billion to be allocated to water and sanitation – Capsud.net

A woman washing dishes with clean water she got from the tap in Garissa County, Kenya. @UNICEF

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 31, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Finance ministers from across Africa met today to discuss policy and institutional reforms that will mobilize an additional $30 billion per year for water and sanitation. It’s as much a question of funding as it is political will, participants said.

The virtual meeting was organized by Sanitation and Water for All (SWA), UNICEF and the African Ministers Council on Water (AMCOW). It brought together more than 50 finance and sector ministers, as well as development partners.

Funding must be at least three times higher in Africa to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. However, this amount is far less than the $170 billion – almost 5% of GDP – lost each year by sub-Saharan Africa due to insufficient water resources, water contamination and lack of sanitation.

By mid-century, the economic consequences of water-related climate impacts on African nations could reach $50 billion per year. Every dollar invested in climate-resilient water and sanitation in Africa returns at least $7.

A boy washing his face at a UNICEF-supported water point at Muuse Xuseen Hodooon School in Borama, Somaliland. @UNICEF

Finance ministers discussed several specific approaches that could address the investment gap in the water and sanitation sector:

Increase national budget allocation for water and sanitation at 5% and 0.5%, respectively.

Partnership with development banks to ensure long-term financing that aligns with the goals of universal access to water and sanitation. Guarantee sufficient funding to universal access to sanitation safe – a key development indicator that significantly reduces the public health burden.

Investing in resilient water and sanitation infrastructure to the climate by exploiting climate finance.

Reduce debt and ensure that African nations have access to a fair share of special drawing rights.

Event organizers urged participants to mobilize political will and view investment in water and sanitation as a means to ensure economic growth, improve public health and reduce inequalities .

Catarina de Albuquerque, CEO of SWA: “Today’s meeting reminds us that the challenges of the water and sanitation sector are as much about financing as they are about political priorities. It is equally essential that governments prioritize water and sanitation in their budgets and policy agendas. We are pleased to see so many finance ministers committed to leading by example”.

About the African Finance Ministers Meeting

The Africa Finance Ministers Meeting brings together finance ministers from across the region to discuss the policy and institutional reforms needed to make better use of existing financing. It also seeks to attract additional resources for the water and sanitation sector to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Other regional meetings of finance ministers will be held in Asia and Latin America in 2024.

