Caravan used as a tool shed at the Bibione Luna Park in flames. Moments of fear Sunday morning, because the fire could also extend to the other vehicles of the traveling caravan, those occupied by the workers of the amusement park who were still sleeping with their respective wives and children.

No one was injured or intoxicated but the flames involved a second vehicle, only slightly damaged.

The alarm was given by numerous people who saw the flames rise forming a column high to e or five meters. The firefighters of Portogruaro, the carabinieri and the local police rushed.

There were also some passers-by such as Enrico Bordin from Vicenza who took some photos. “Like other people I was just walking, the sun had just risen – said the tourist resident in Vicenza – at a certain point my attention was attracted by these flames that came from nearby. Nothing is left of the caravan: everything has gone to ashes. The damages exceed 20 thousand euros.

The firefighters immediately did their utmost not only to extinguish the flames, but also to understand if anyone was found inside ”.

It wasn’t like that, that trailer was only used for equipment. From the first reports of the law enforcement agencies intervened, it seems to have been set in motion while the flames were devouring it and taken by someone to a safe place. The soldiers of the Bibione station are trying to understand the origins of the fire.

The most popular hypothesis is that of an accidental fire. But throughout the morning in the headquarters of the carabinieri station in via Maja, soldiers and firefighters met to understand the dynamics of the event, a bit unusual, and above all to check if there was a trigger. Numerous people were heard on the spot.