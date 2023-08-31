Fire at the Virgilio Guerrero Center for Adolescent Offenders, in Quito

A fire was registered on the afternoon of this Thursday, August 31, 2023, in the Center for Adolescent Offenders Virgilio Guerreroin Quito.

Video of the magnitude of the fire circulates on social networks. A column of smoke is observed in that sector of the capital.

“At approximately 12:00 a.m., a group of teenagers mattresses were set on fire, before which the authorities of the center took actions to safeguard the integrity of the adolescents and immediately contacted institutions such as the National Police, ECU 911 and the Fire Department, to control the fire and prevent its spread,” he reported. the National Service for Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI).

The authorities have not indicated the causes of the fire.

At the moment, the Quito Fire Department attends the emergency.

He Center for Adolescent Offenders Virgilio Guerrero is located in Isaac Albéniz and Manuel Lizarzaburo streets, sector He Inca and is under the direction of the Care Service for Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI).

On May 31, 2022, an altercation occurred in this adolescent center that left a minor injured.

News in developmento

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

